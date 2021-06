ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Albuquerque Sunday night. APD says around 7:30 p.m., officers were called to Vassar Dr. and McEarl Ave. near Girard Blvd. and found a wounded person.

Police say the person was taken to the hospital where they later died. At this time, they have not released the identity of the person.

No other information about the scene has been released at this time.