ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are currently investigating a homicide in the North Valley.

Officers responded to a disturbance call a litter after 2 a.m. Saturday morning. When arrived to the scene they found an unresponsive female.

Right now Albuquerque police don’t have any information on the possible suspect. No other information has been released at this time.