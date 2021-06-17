Homicide investigation begins at northwest Albuquerque hotel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has initiated a homicide investigation at a northwest Albuquerque hotel. According to APD, officers were dispatched Thursday around 2:30 a.m. to Coors Blvd and Iliff Rd. After arriver, officers found casings in the parking log of the Travelodge nearby.

Police say a male was transported to Lovelace in downtown Albuquerque for his injuries but then was transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital. Police say while on route to UNMH, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

No other information has been released at this time.