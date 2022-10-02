ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque officials said they are investigating a suspicious death. The news was reported Sunday morning.
The Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to Discount Tires on Coors Boulevard. Around 7:39 a.m., the Fire Rescue contacted the police.
A dead person was found outside of the location, and officials said it’s possible this person was murdered due to evidence at the scene.
Homicide detectives are looking into the case.