ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators are looking into a suspected homicide case. Albuquerque police said a body was found on Saturday.
According to police, homicide detectives are investigating a death on Albuquerque’s west side. A dead body was reportedly found in a field northwest of the Flying J Travel Center south of I-40.