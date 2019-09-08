Closings & Delays
PORTALES MUNICIPAL SCHOOLS

Homewise transforms Alamosa neighborhood home

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A completely transformed home is ready for someone to mone in all thanks to a community organization dedicated to helping one house at a time.

Homewise completely transformed a home in the Alamosa neighborhood near Old Coors and Bridge. Before, the home was neglected by previous owners, leaving behind a big mess.

However, six months and more than $80,000 later, it’s been changed to a modern and affordable home.

“Many years ago, there was a lot of disinvestment and community members got together and wanted change and advocated for many of the amenities that you see here today,” said City Councilor Klarissa Pena.

The home is now on the market.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss