Homewise transforms Alamosa neighborhood home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A completely transformed home is ready for someone to mone in all thanks to a community organization dedicated to helping one house at a time.

Homewise completely transformed a home in the Alamosa neighborhood near Old Coors and Bridge. Before, the home was neglected by previous owners, leaving behind a big mess.

However, six months and more than $80,000 later, it’s been changed to a modern and affordable home.

“Many years ago, there was a lot of disinvestment and community members got together and wanted change and advocated for many of the amenities that you see here today,” said City Councilor Klarissa Pena.

The home is now on the market.