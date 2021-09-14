Homeschool Month continues at Nuclear Museum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city leaders are expected to update their work on several housing initiatives and investments during a news briefing Tuesday morning. KRQE News 13 will livestream the briefing here on this page beginning around 11:30 a.m.

According to a news release, the city's update will cover "affordable housing, market-rate housing, housing vouchers and home rehab initiatives totaling nearly $300 million." This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will update this article with more details as they become available.