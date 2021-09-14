Homeschool Month continues at Nuclear Museum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Homeschool September is underway at the Nuclear Museum, and with it, comes all sorts of fun for the kids. The museum has programs specifically for homeschool students ages five to fifteen. The homeschool sessions are designed for the younger students to enjoy science while introducing principles and concepts to the more advanced learners. Sessions are $10 per student. To register for an event, visit the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History website.

