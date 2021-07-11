Homeowner displaced following NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – No one was injured in a house fire on Carol Street near Lomas on Saturday. Officials say around 5:30 p.m., the fire got into void spaces which made it harder to contain but crews were able to extinguish it in about 15 minutes.

Authorities say the homeowner will be displaced. The cause is currently under investigation.

