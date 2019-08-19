Homemade soaps have New Mexico twist

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman in New Mexico is making soaps out of her home, using only plant-based oils and butters. The pure soaps are mixed with a New Mexico twist.

Her process looks a little bit like a scene from Breaking Bad, mixing chemicals, oils, and adding a dash of color, but don’t worry, Trish O’Riley is just whipping up a new batch of her soap batter.

Trish has been making soaps since 2015, now she sells them online and at various local businesses. She says her in-home soap crafting business, Tayori started as a hobby.

“Very quickly you end up making more soap than your friends and family can cope with,” said Trish O’Riley. The overabundance of soap is what inspired her to turn her passion into a career.

She makes soaps in the shape of cupcakes, pie slices and roses. But her favorites are those inspired by local businesses, like her Piñon Coffee collection, made using New Mexico’s very own Piñon Coffee. Or her beer soaps, inspired by local breweries, using New Mexico craft beers.

Trish does it all by herself, even the cleanup. She says not every soap is perfect, but this allows her to release a creative side she never knew she had.

She will be selling her beer soaps at the upcoming New Mexico Brewfest that’s taking place on October 12 at Expo New Mexico.