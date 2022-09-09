ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Working to keep youth off New Mexico streets. This is what Youth Development, Inc. (YDI) strives to do and they have been nationally recognized for its youth and family services.

They have three programs specifically targeted for young adults to ensure they stay on the right path. The YDI Amistad Crisis Shelter is open 24/7 and every day of the year to offer services like crisis intervention, assessment, counseling/therapy, and more. YDI programs for youth include Transitional Living for Young Adults (TLYA), Transitional Living Services, and Summer House. Each service provides young people with services to find a better way for New Mexico youth to live.

Programs:

Transitional Living for Young Adults Location: 5745 Kim Rd. SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87144 A CYFD-funded program that offers residential and scattered site services for youth ages 16-23 Services: Assessment, individual therapy, case management, educational assistance, employment assistance, life and social skills training, independent living skills training and linkage to other resources

Transitional Living Services Location: 630 Chama SE, Albuquerque, NM 87107 Casa Hermosa is a residential transitional living services program for youth ages 16-21 who are runaway, homeless, or aging out of state custody. The program lasts 18 months. Services: Crisis intervention, assessment, counseling/therapy, recreational activities, life and social skills training, case management, educational/vocational assistance, job training skills, and referral assistance.

Summer House Location: 1706 Centro Familiar SW, Albuquerque NM, 87105 YDI provides shelter for crisis stabilization services to children and youth who are 12 – 17 years old and are in the custody of CYFD or Protective Services Division (PSD). Services: Individuals receive a higher level of behavioral health care, support and services



To learn more, visit https://www.ydinm.org/.