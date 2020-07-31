Homeless man wanted in deadly stabbing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a homeless man wanted in a deadly stabbing. Shain Mark is charged with first-degree murder, after the stabbing near Broadway and Indian School back in November, that killed Frank Wilson.
A friend of Wilson’s told police Mark jumped out of the bushes and attacked him. Mark was not charged in the murder until DNA results came back this week.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day