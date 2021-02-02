Homeless man reunited with family after APD buys him bus ticket back home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A homeless man has been reunited with his family thanks to the Albuquerque Police Department. Over the last ten months, police arrested or cited 27-year-old Sherman Ragland nearly a dozen times. APD says officers had a tough time getting him to communicate in their encounters with him.

Over time, they learned he played college football at Wake Forrest in Durham, North Carolina, and somehow, ended up in Albuquerque living on the streets. Officers were able to contact his family who didn’t know where he’d been for the last year. With the help of a local partner, Pay it Forward, APD got Ragland a bus ticket back home.