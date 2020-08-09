Homeless man facing murder charges for death of another homeless man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A homeless man now faces charges for stabbing and killing another homeless man accused of a different murder. Police found 49-year-old Randy Hilliard dead at Coronado Park last month.

Hilliard is the same man once accused of setting a man on fire under the bridge at I-40 and 12th Street back in 2017. The charges in that case were dismissed.

Regarding last month’s case, witnesses say 19-year-old Jamari Wilson got into a fight with Hilliard before stabbing him. Wilson now faces an open count of murder.

