Homeless man charged with trespassing, assaulting police

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a homeless man caught trespassing is now charged for getting aggressive with the officers who detained him.

Police say Paul Garcia was trespassing on private property off Central and Vermont on Friday. He reportedly ran away when officers approached him but eventually gave himself up.

Officers found drug paraphernalia on him and say Garcia spat on them and medical staff while being booked. This weekend, his bond was set at $50 because of his history of skipping court, but online records show he’s still behind bars.

Garcia has a long criminal history including trespassing and drug charges.