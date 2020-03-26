Homeless man accused of stabbing delivery driver to stay behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The homeless man accused of stabbing a delivery truck driver will stay behind bars until trial.
Derrick Armijo, who works for Budweiser, was dropping off a shipment at the Silver Street Market downtown on Thursday when a homeless man named Alfonso Valencia allegedly stabbed him in the heart with scissors.
Fortunately, Armijo survived the attack and is recovering in the hospital. Tuesday in court, the state asked a judge to keep Valencia behind bars until trial saying he was a danger to the community.
Judge Alisa Hart agreed and ordered him held without bond.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico: Latest # of Presumptive Positive Cases
- COVID-19 Testing Sites – New Mexico
- State Stay-at-Home ordered issued because of Coronavirus – New Mexico closures
- FAQ: What you need to know about the New Mexico ‘Stay-at-Home’ order
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help people in need during coronavirus outbreak
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites – Complete List
- Schools, Colleges, University open/closed because of Coronavirus – New Mexico