Homeless man accused of stabbing delivery driver to stay behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The homeless man accused of stabbing a delivery truck driver will stay behind bars until trial.

Derrick Armijo, who works for Budweiser, was dropping off a shipment at the Silver Street Market downtown on Thursday when a homeless man named Alfonso Valencia allegedly stabbed him in the heart with scissors.

Fortunately, Armijo survived the attack and is recovering in the hospital. Tuesday in court, the state asked a judge to keep Valencia behind bars until trial saying he was a danger to the community.

Judge Alisa Hart agreed and ordered him held without bond.

