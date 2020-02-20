Homeless man accused of beating motel worker to stay locked up until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The homeless man accused of beating a motel employee nearly to death will stay behind bars until trial and his attorney is no longer challenging the evidence.

“I’ve had an opportunity to review the surveillance video at length and we, for the purposes of this hearing are prepared not to challenge the state’s proffer,” said

Without admitting guilt the attorney for Juan Gonzales acknowledged prosecutors have enough evidence to move forward. According to the state, surveillance video shows Gonzales beating the woman at the Days Inn on Central near I-25 last week, then stabbing her with a pair of scissors.

She lived, but sustained severe injuries to her head and neck and was just released from ICU on Wednesday.

“It’s particularly savage and the description of the injuries and the use of the weapon is significant,” said

On Wednesday, Judge Brett Loveless ordered Gonzales to stay locked up until trial.