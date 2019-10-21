Homeless and low-income military veterans can receive help during Stand Down event

Homeless or low-income veterans can receive free information as well as supplies and services providing supplies and services such as food, shelter, clothing, and health screenings from a single location during the 2019 Albuquerque Stand Down & Project Hands Up for Homeless Veterans.

The Stand Down also provides support and access to services including health care, housing solutions, employment, substance abuse treatment, and mental health counseling. The annual event is a collaboration with the Veterans Integration Centers, the Albuquerque VA Regional Office, the New Mexico VA Health Care System, New Mexico National Guard, and additional government agencies, and community-based homeless service providers.

This event is for veterans and their families only and is not open to the public. Stand Down will take place on Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at The Rock at Noon Day located at 2400 2nd Street NW in downtown Albuquerque.