Home to be built on ‘eye sore’ lot in Albuquerque historic district

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A vacant lot in an old Albuquerque neighborhood has been an eyesore for decades. But now there’s a plan to give it new life.

“I love living here it’s a wonderful neighborhood,” said local Tom Jameson. He has lived in the Eighth and Forrestor Historic District since 1991. Jameson said the area has a friendly charm about it. “It’s a very pedestrian neighborhood where you see people walking regularly,” said Jameson.

The city said the district is known for its small, simple, and attractive houses. However, also part of the neighborhood is an empty lot. According to the city, the area has been a problem for decades. Back in the 1970s, a home in the area was described as the “one eye sore on the block.” Eventually, it was demolished, and ever since then, the yard has not been maintained.

“I’ve lived here so long it’s been a reality since I’ve lived here,” said Jameson. “So I don’t think it’s affected the neighborhood a great deal, but I think having more urban density and two more homes here is probably a good thing.”

Recently, the City’s Landmark Commission approved plans to build a big, new home in the historic district. That has some neighbors worried, saying the proposed 2,480 square foot home will be too big. “I would prefer it to be smaller so it’s more compatible with the neighborhood,” said Jameson.

So the home construction company went back to the drawing board. “There have been a number of changes, removing the hipped roof and making them all gabled roofs,” said one of the presenters in the City’s Landmarks Commission meeting. “We’ve now added trim around all the windows,” said another presenter in the Landmarks Commission meeting.

The city says they think these changes will help the house blend in better. “We believe this was better architecture than was previously approved,” said one of the presenters in the Landmarks Commission meeting. The Landmarks Commission did approve the new home design plans. No word on when construction will start.