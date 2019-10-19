Home of Navy veteran’s widow gets major improvements

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The home a Navy veteran’s widow got a major facelift on Friday.

After dealing with several medical and housing issues, the Home Depot Foundation and the New Mexico Veterans Memorial stepped in to help Margaret Carrillo.

Margaret is the widow to Navy veteran Paul Carrillo Sr., who served during the Korean War. He passed away nearly 15 years ago and since then, Margaret has been dealing with her own medical issues.

“I was having so much trouble climbing those stairs. there were times when I had to climb one stair, sit down and rest and climb the other stair. It was really hard on me,” said Carrillo.

Her son Chris said he’s had to carry several of her oxygen tanks, which weigh up to 150 pounds, up and down the stairs to her home because her provider wouldn’t bring them up. But that’s all changing now thanks to the Home Depot Foundation and the New Mexico Veterans Memorial. They built the family a new ramp, fence, cleaned up the front yard, and made other necessary home improvements.

The Carrillo family said they can’t thank everyone enough for the major improvements made to their home. Since 2011, the Home Depot Foundation has transformed more than 45,000 homes and facilities for veterans across the country.