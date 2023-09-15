BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Village of Los Ranchos on Friday acquired 23 acres of land and a historic home that belonged to famed balloonist Maxie Anderson and his wife, Patty Anderson.

“The Village of Los Ranchos values open space and agriculture,” said Mayor Donald T. Lopez. “We selected this parcel for its adjacency to another former Anderson family property, the Anderson Valley Vineyards, now the Larry P. Abraham Agri-Nature Center.”

Maxie Anderson information at the Albuquerque International Balloon Museum. (Credit: KRQE News 13)

The village is acquiring the $7.9 million property through a combination of local resources, general obligation bond funds, and capital outlay. “Having the Village be the steward of the land meets the goals of our family to keep it in open space and helps us keep alive the memory of my parents and their contributions to the community,” said Mike Anderson, eldest son of Maxie and Patty Anderson.

The purchase will expand the Village of Los Ranchos’ open space to over 70 acres. The village announced the planned acquisition in June.