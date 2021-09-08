Home near Golf Course, Ellison goes up in flames

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Wildcats scheduled football game at Rio Rancho has school is off for now. Clovis had positive COVID-19 cases within its football program.

"We had a couple that got sick last weekend, about six more that got sick this weekend and they actually didn't go get tested," said Clovis head coach Cal Fullerton. "They stayed away and all of that and we were kind of waiting and seeing how they were feeling, if they were going to be able to be at practice today and they weren't, you know. We just, whether they have it or not, you know, it's kind of deal where if they do, we sure don't want them to be around, even if they're good tomorrow."