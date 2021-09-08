Home near Golf Course, Ellison goes up in flames

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A scary scene in a northwest Albuquerque neighborhood where a house went up in flames Wednesday evening. No word yet on whether anyone was hurt or what caused the fire. KRQE News 13 will provide updates if they become available.
Story continues below:
- Trending: Albuquerque billboard sparks controversy
- Don’t Miss: Albuquerque taco festival set for October despite complaints from other cities
- Crime: Police chase leads to large bounty of stolen goods
- Education: School bus driver shortage leaves students crossing busy intersection
- COVID-19: What’s the mu variant and how contagious is it?