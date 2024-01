ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) responded to a house fire overnight in southwest Albuquerque.

AFR was dispatched to a home near Snow Vista and Gibson just before 2 a.m. Saturday after reports of a fire coming from the kitchen.

With the work of more than 20 firefighters, they were able to get the flames under control in less than 20 minutes.

Damage to the home was significant, and one person suffered minor injuries. The cause of the fire is believed to be a cigarette.