Home a total loss after Sunday SE Albuquerque fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire Sunday morning, which destroyed a home and took the life of a pet.

Officials say crews responded to a home on the 700 block of Alcazar SE Sunday around 10:00 a.m. They found the occupant of the home on fire, along with their neighbor, out front.

A press release states the fire was extinguished quickly, but the home is a total loss and the owner’s cat also died in the fire. No injuries to fire crews or the occupant were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.