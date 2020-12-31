Holiday travel down at Sunport

Albuquerque News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The Albuquerque International Sunport. (KRQE)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Officials at New Mexico’s largest airport say that 72% fewer people passed through Albuquerque International Sunport this Christmas week than they did last year. Airport spokesman Jonathan Small said Wednesday that officials saw around 30,000 passengers pass through from Dec. 20 to 26 on their way to holiday destinations.

The TSA has reported that air travel nationwide is down as well amid the coronavirus pandemic. More than 900,000 people around the country flew Dec. 22 to holiday destinations compared with more than 1.9 million on the same date last year.

Don’t Miss:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's New Year's Eve Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery