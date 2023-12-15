ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of Albuquerque musicians are spreading some holiday cheer the best way they know how. Over a dozen New Mexico country musicians have combined their talents in song, raising money for one special organization.

Abe Torres is one of the creative minds behind the song “A New Mexico Country Christmas.” While the theme may surround the Christmas holiday, it’s also a project of giving back. Sales of the song are benefitting the nonprofit Lexiam Heart Foundation.

“We selected a nonprofit organization Lexiam Heart Foundation which is an Albuquerque based 501c3 that provides assistance and support for children and parents who are dealing with congenital heart defects,” said Torres.

When people make a donation on the foundation’s website, they’ll be able to download the song. 100% of the proceeds will go straight to families depending on the work of Lexiam. Dynette Marie is one of the many vocalists involved in the project but she’s not only taking part as an artist. Dynette and her family have been supported by Lexiam for the last three years. She says the project was not only a fun collaboration with fellow artists but a way for her to give back.

“My daughter had her first surgery at a month in a half and she’s three now and she’s doing great but she’s scheduled for her next surgery in a couple of weeks,” said Marie.

Musical arranger Jamie Harrison hopes listeners will not only enjoy a beautiful Christmas song but know that their generosity will be helping so many others. Organizers say that a music video will soon follow the release of the song.