Holiday shopping event boasts over 40 vendors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It may only be November, but people got a jump start on their holiday shopping Sunday. More than 40 local vendors were at the market near Osuna and Eubank.

They were selling everything from clothing to ornaments. There were even food trucks and a car show.

One of the vendors says these events are important now more than ever. “It keeps everybody working and money in our pockets and money that we can put back into each other’s businesses,” said vendor Sara Roman.

Roman says they had a good turnout.

