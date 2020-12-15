Holiday shopper beware: Albuquerque family warns of “knock-off” gaming console

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a Christmas gift that came with a disturbing discovery. An Albuquerque family says they bought a mini gaming console for their children but when they tested it out, they were shocked to see what popped up on the screen.

With Christmas less than two weeks away, Erik Howard and his fiancée went to Coronado Center Sunday to finish up their shopping. “We figured this would be great for not only myself and my fiancé but also for our children as well,” said Erik Howard.

The couple purchased this retro super Nintendo from the Splat Ball kiosk in the mall. Feeling nostalgic, the couple decided to play it before wrapping it for the kids and they found more than Donkey Kong or Mario Brothers. “There was some games on there that were definitely not a part of the original Super Nintendo,” said Howard.

Howard says one of the games was called “Blackman 2” sort of a knock-off of “Super Mario Brothers 2. “The enemies that were in the game were depicted as Ku Klux Klan members. In the background instead of where trees would normally be, there was burning crosses. And as I played the game further, there was a little vine where you could climb up to, and on top of that vine was a hanging Black man,” said Howard.

Howard says he paid $60 for the console. When he purchased it, he had no idea it was a knock off. “It looks perfectly similar just a smaller version because technology, they grow down in size nowadays,” said Howard.

He also says the packaging didn’t have any type of disclaimer warning potential buyers of the content of the game. So he hopes his mistake will serve as a warning and protect other families this holiday season. “This is something that should not be in any household, whatsoever, let alone in the hands of children,” said Howard.

Howard says there were other questionable games involving naked characters and pornography. KRQE News 13 reached out to the Splat Ball kiosk and Coronado Center asking about the console but did not hear back. The family says mall management got back to them and told them they were looking into it.

