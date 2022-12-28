ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Solid Waste Management department is committed to making the city a more beautiful place to live, work, and play. With the holidays wrapping up household waste in America has increased by about 25%. The department wants to remind you about the importance of reducing waste and recycling right this season.

What cannot go into the recycling bend is:

Wrapping Paper

Christmas Lights

Tree Ornaments

Christmas Trees (Real or Artificial)

Tissue Paper

Bows

Styrofoam

Plastic Wrap

Plastic Bags

Styrofoam Peanuts

Wreaths

Tinsel

What is allowed to be recycled:

Cardboard Gift Boxes

Paper

Food Boxes

Egg Nog Cartons

Beverage Cans

Food Cans

Plastic Containers

Plastic Jugs

Plastic Bottles and Caps

Paper Gift Bags

Christmas Tree Stands (No Wood Stands)

The Solid Waste Management Department has made it easy to know what can and cannot be recycled with the Free Recycle coach app. All you need to do is download the app put in your zip code, and all you do is type any product, and it will tell you if it goes in or out of the blue bin. For more information, visit cabq.gov.