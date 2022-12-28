ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Solid Waste Management department is committed to making the city a more beautiful place to live, work, and play. With the holidays wrapping up household waste in America has increased by about 25%. The department wants to remind you about the importance of reducing waste and recycling right this season.
What cannot go into the recycling bend is:
- Wrapping Paper
- Christmas Lights
- Tree Ornaments
- Christmas Trees (Real or Artificial)
- Tissue Paper
- Bows
- Styrofoam
- Plastic Wrap
- Plastic Bags
- Styrofoam Peanuts
- Wreaths
- Tinsel
What is allowed to be recycled:
- Cardboard Gift Boxes
- Paper
- Food Boxes
- Egg Nog Cartons
- Beverage Cans
- Food Cans
- Plastic Containers
- Plastic Jugs
- Plastic Bottles and Caps
- Paper Gift Bags
- Christmas Tree Stands (No Wood Stands)
The Solid Waste Management Department has made it easy to know what can and cannot be recycled with the Free Recycle coach app. All you need to do is download the app put in your zip code, and all you do is type any product, and it will tell you if it goes in or out of the blue bin. For more information, visit cabq.gov.