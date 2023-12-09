ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One local non-profit teamed up with Nob Hill’s Clowndog Hot Dog Parlor to take holiday pet photos for a good cause.

Paws and Stripes invited family and friends to dress their dogs up in something festive for Christmas photos that raise money for veterans.

“All of our money comes from individual donors, so events like this, when you come out and support, 79 cents of every dollar that you spend here goes directly to our programs,” said Paws and Stripes Development Manager Ian Maher.

Most of the funds raised today will go toward Paws and Stripes’ Service Dog Program, which gives vets with service-related trauma help with training a service dog as well as additional mental health support.