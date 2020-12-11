Holiday gift boxes delivered to Albuquerque charter school families

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico National Guard teamed up with a local charter school to help families in need. Member of National Guard delivered holiday gift boxes Friday.

The boxes were filled with everything from fresh turkeys to milk. They also delivered clothes. Families who go the boxes have children who attend the 21st Century Public Academy. School officials say as the pandemic presses on the need for assistance has grown. “We’re very well aware of their financial situations, including those who just became in need because of loss of job and never expected to be in this situation. so we’re just happy we can bring some joy and happiness to them,” said Mary Tarango, CEO of 21st Century Public Academy.

People can still donate by either calling the school at (505) 254-0280 or by visiting their website.

