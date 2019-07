HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Hobbs police are investigating a double homicide.

On Monday, officers were asked to perform a welfare check at a home on North Coleman. They found two people dead.

They’re identified as 37-year-old Rojelio Velasquez and 40-year-old Chrystal Moore. Police say they are investigating the deaths as a homicide, but have not released any information.