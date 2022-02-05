ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A tow truck driver is in critical condition after being struck in a hit and run on January 28, 2022. Friends of the family have now set up a GoFundMe for the man’s recovery.

Tom Avent was responding to a call on I-40 just outside of Carnuel last Friday morning. While Avent was trying to hook up the car, he was hit by a speeding truck.

Avent was supposed to celebrate his 61st birthday last week. Friends of Tom say he’s stable, but it’s going to be a long road to recovery.

Steven Stewart, the owner of A-Albuquerque Towing and close friends with Tom, said, “I’ve talked to the doctor several times and she told me this is not going to be an overnight heal. He won’t be leaving the hospital for 6 to 8 weeks.”

Now the family is asking for help – creating a GoFundMe page to help pay for the medical expenses. They have goal of raising $50,000, so far they have raised close to $20,000.