Hit-and-run on New Year’s Eve causes frustration for neighbors

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) — It was a rough way to start the new year for some neighbors in southeast Albuquerque after two of their cars were smashed into New Year’s Eve night.

Paul Mckeever is frustrated he has to start the new year making calls to get his car fixed. Mckeever, who lives near Gibson and Carlisle, was getting home from a New Year’s party around 1 a.m. Wednesday and immediately noticed something was off.

“I could tell at the end of the street that something wasn’t right,” said Mckeever. “When I pulled up and saw my Jeep up on the curb, I knew somebody had hit it pretty good, so I was kind of worried about that. But then I saw my neighbor’s car just smashed and folded up like that in the middle of the street.”

Based on tire tracks in his yard and the amount of damage to both cars, he thinks it was a truck that hit him.

“Careless and reckless. They could have killed somebody. They’re obviously drunk. You don’t drive 60 miles per hour down a neighborhood,” said Mckeever.

Mckeever said this isn’t the first time something like this has happened on his street. but said it’s easily the most destructive.

He plans on fixing his Jeep, but said his neighbors will most likely claim the insurance on their car and get a new one.