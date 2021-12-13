Hit-and-run driver, vehicle still missing day after deadly crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is still searching for the hit-and-run driver nearly a day after a deadly crash right outside the River of Lights. A seven-year-old boy was killed and his father seriously hurt by a red light runner as they were crossing the street.

Locals are frustrated that more isn’t known about the driver or the vehicle at this point. “Nobody can come up with the color of the car, what kind it was. And there was a lot of people there. They had to have seen it,” Melinda Methvin of Albuquerque said.

APD said a family of four was in the crosswalk with the walk sign, heading back to their car at the Tingley Beach lot around 8:30 p.m. That’s when the driver of a four-person ATV blew through the red light.

Police say the boy was dragged and died on scene. The father is expected to recover. On Monday, APD released snapshots of the vehicle involved that fled westbound on Central after the crash. It’s described as gray or dark-colored with no windshield and no license plate.

APD also said officers have noticed more and more ATV-type vehicles driving dangerously on Central on the weekends in recent weeks.

“I just think that’s so tragic, one: because they didn’t stick around to take accountability for it. You know, accidents happen but that you didn’t stay,” said Susan Brown, another Albuquerque resident.

APD said they had officers working overtime inside the River of Lights at the time of the crash who then came out to help but none doing traffic control at the very busy event. It’s unclear if they plan to now.

Anyone with information is urged to call 505-242-COPS. APD has not yet released the name of the boy who was killed.