ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A night of fun among friends turned tragic after a hit and run driver ran them over. While laughing, taking pictures, and making memories together outside the House Bar in Amarillo, four friends, two of whom are Albuquerque residents had the unthinkable happen to them.

“We were all having a conversation and having fun. We were a step from getting in the car. The car swiped me and my friend Ashley from off the floor,” said hit and run victim, Jorneisha.

Surveillance footage from a business across the street from the nightclub captured the horrific incident. A white SUV sped down 10th avenue in Amarillo, hitting two members of the group just before 2 a.m Saturday. “I was knocked out for a minute until my sister yanked me up,” said Jorneisha.

The 24-year-old is back home in Albuquerque, but after getting run over she is now unable to walk as she is left with a severely broken leg, but fortunately she escaped with relatively minor injuries compared to her 36-year-old friend, Ashley Bolton, a mother of five.

“My sister gave her CPR the whole time until the ambulance got there, then when the ambulance got there they put the face mask on her,” Jorneisha said.

Ashley remains in critical condition, while her family says her kids ages 15-9 are back in Albuquerque praying their mother makes it through. As for that driver, they have yet to be arrested. Police have identified that vehicle as a white GMC Acadia. Crime stoppers put up a $1,000 reward. It was doubled, by the business owner who’s camera captured the incident.

“When it come to the reward I did it just purely out of instinct and just wanted to do something, It just takes some one willing to step up and I thought what better person to do it than me,” said Craig Gualtiere.

He, like everyone in the community, was left in shock by this crime, and the victims are still traumatized. “It makes me sad that I can’t even hold my son… I can’t even go to the bathroom by myself, it just sucks. I just don’t have a normal life,” said Jorneisha.

Because of her injuries; a wound on her left arm., scrapes on the right side of her body and a broken right leg, Jorneisha is having a tough time taking care of her 3-month-old and she has a message for that driver.

“You basically could have taken two people’s lives that morning and you just didn’t really care the way you just drove away you didn’t try to stop, help anything you just hit us and drive away like it was nothing.”

Amarillo Police have announced they have located the vehicle involved in the incident. They tell us the vehicle was not stolen and they are talking to the owners and others associated with the vehicle but at this point they have not made an arrest.

Ashley’s family tells us they are more hopeful today about her recovery. Doctors told them this afternoon that while she is still on a breathing machine, she is alert and able to move. She has now undergone three surgeries to repair her pelvis, head and leg.