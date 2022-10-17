ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you are a science fiction fan, do you know how much is science and how much is fiction? The New Mexico Natural History and Science Museum wants to help you sort that out.

The museum is hosting a family-friendly film series, screening a film, then hosting a discussion with museum staff and special guests about how much of it is based in science. The series kicks off Wednesday with the 1959 classic Journey to the Center of the Earth.

The series continues in December with 2015’s The Martian, starring Matt Damon. Admission is by donation and the museum asks you to register ahead of time. Visit the museum’s website for more information.