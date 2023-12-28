ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “It’s been a great ride.” The historic Lindy’s Diner is going up for sale.

For almost 95 years, Lindy’s Diner has been a cornerstone of downtown Albuquerque. “We have so many memories, and I’ve met so many people, our kids grew up in here, I watched my customer’s kids grow up in here,” said Dawn Vatoseow Co-Owner of Lindy’s Diner.

The building is owned by the Vatoseows and is a part of the historic Bliss Building at Fifth and Central. The building has been under their care for the last 45 years. “We have had so many good customers that have carried us through and carried us through some really rough times. You know, it’s been ebb and flow in downtown for years. And then we had COVID. And we had the riots down here,” said Vatoseow.

After those hard times, the Vatoseows decided to sell the building last year but pulled it off the market in October. Now its up once again this time for good. “We’re gonna list it for sale, first of the year,” said Vatoseow.

The diner has been around for almost 95 years and was formally known as the Coney Island Cafe and once housed the 22-room ‘Elgin Hotel’.

The future for the building is up in the air, but the Votoseows hope whatever it becomes, the new owners carry on the legacy of the bliss building. “I hope that whoever buys the building or takes over the restaurant kind of keeps the same homey feel to it. And doesn’t make like a cookie cutter restaurant or something that is all over town. I think that we have a unique style,” said Vatoseow.

The previous listing price of the building was $1.3 million.