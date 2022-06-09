ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Historic Fairview Cemetery is hosting a free workshop to talk about headstone and monument maintenance. Conservator Jonathan Appell will be holding the event.

As part of his 48-state tour to restore historic cemeteries, Appell will be in Albuquerque to teach people about effective headstone cleaning techniques and how to repair and re-set markers.

The event will take place Monday, June 13 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the Historic Fairview Cemetery. It’s located at 700 Yale Blvd. SW. This is a hands-on workshop, dress for interacting with dirt. The event suggests bringing an outdoor chair, snacks/lunch, water, a hat, sunscreen, and a notebook.

For more information visit website.