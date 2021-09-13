Historic Albuquerque theater requiring proof of vaccine, negative COVID test

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Little Theater is the latest to require proof of vaccine or negative COVID test for guests. The requirement took effect on Friday.

Staff says they are trying to provide an atmosphere that is stress-free and as safe as possible. They say all Little Theater staff, actors and volunteers are fully vaccinated and with the exception of actors performing, all will be wearing masks.

They will also be testing them regularly. The Little Theater returned to live performances this summer.