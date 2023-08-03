ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Hispanic Philanthropic Society promotes Hispanic leadership in philanthropy through recognition, engagement, and development of Hispanic talent to advance cultural prosperity in our community. They are now excited to present another installment of their leadership speaker series.

The leadership speaker series is on Friday, August 18 from 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. Located at the Berna Facio Professional Development Center at 3315 Louisiana Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110. The event will be an intimate discussion with HPS Founder and business leader Alex O. Romero, who will share stories about his experience as a business leader and community activist.

In 2009, a group of influential Hispanic leaders came together with a vision to empower and connect the Hispanic community through philanthropy. For more than a decade, HPS has supported our community through educational and mentorship opportunities, speaker series, family support projects, and grant funding. In just the last five years, we’ve contributed more than $400,000 in support of local non-profit agencies and programs to help our community thrive.

For more information visit uwncnm.org.