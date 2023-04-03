ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For more than a decade the Hispano Philanthropic society has supported our community through a variety of organizations and events.

Coming up is their legislative recap breakfast. Attendees can hear from a panel of our state’s top leaders as we recap the recently-concluded legislative session. Hispano Philanthropic Society Legislative Recap breakfast is on April 12 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Hotel Albuquerque. The free event will allow the community to hear from a panel of our state’s top leaders as they recap the recently-concluded legislative session.