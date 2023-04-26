ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High school juniors and seniors in Albuquerque got help today trying to plan out their careers. The Hispano Chamber held the Future’s Fair Wednesday at the National Hispanic Cultural Center.

The fair provided resources to students looking for careers outside of college. Military recruiters, local trade unions, banks, and government agencies were among the dozens at the fair. The Hispano Chamber president said the career fair helps the economy have a diverse workforce that’s needed right now.