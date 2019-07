ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-A new study shows more and more Hispanic voters are registering in New Mexico.

The study by Univision Communications Inc. shows nearly half of all newly registered voters in New Mexico last year were of Hispanic heritage. It also shows the number of Hispanic people who voted in 2018 increased by 45% from the 2014 general election.

More Hispanics are voting than ever before with that group seeing a 153% increase.