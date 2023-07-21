ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team takes on Vietnam in their first game of the Women’s World Cup. Preparations are underway for a watch party at the National Hispanic Cultural Center.

Organizers have been working on the event for several months. The watch party is about more than just soccer, guests will also be exposed to women owned businesses, like Chamoy Bar.

Co-Owner Elena Villalobos said Chamoy Bar was established in December 2019 by four sisters. The sisters started out by selling Chamoy at a roadside stand, but they’ve recently expanded their business, opening up a store front in Nob Hill.

They said it’s events like these that inspired them to open their business to begin with. “It’s exciting, you know we started this company to bring the community together and to hangout with them. So, to be a part of this event is super exciting,” said Villalobos.

The National Hispanic Cultural Center will host watch parties will be on Monday, July 24, Wednesday July 26 and Thursday July 27.