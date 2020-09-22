Hinkle Family Fun Center sues state over lost revenue

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular amusement center in Albuquerque has been ordered closed for months because of the pandemic and now the business is saying enough is enough; they’re suing the state.

The Hinkle Family Fun Center has been closed since March. Now they want the state to be held accountable and hopefully get back some money to compensate for their lost revenue.

According to the lawsuit, Hinkle Family Fun Center which offers a variety of attractions and games says the public health orders have been devastating toward business, especially considering it relies heavily on summer business with children out of school.

The attorney representing the amusement center says the business has lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue since they were forced to close.

“There’s actually a statute in the public health emergency response act here in New Mexico that says in order to deal with a public health crisis that they have to pay you for the use of your business,” said Blair Dunn. “They essentially have to pay you for your lost revenue when they shut you down. They have to pay for the expense you incur as part of that shutdown.”

The state did file a motion to dismiss the business’s complaint earlier Monday morning. Stating in part:

“In battling a highly infectious, deadly virus ravaging the state of New Mexico, the governor declared a state of public health emergency and the governor and secretary issued a series of emergency orders in an effort to halt its spread.” They go on to say, “Unfortunately combating this invisible enemy required and still requires strong measures, including imposing temporary closures or restrictions upon most businesses.”



