Hinkle Family Fun Center Founder dies

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The founder of one of Albuquerque’s most iconic family entertainment centers has died. Gene Ellis Hinkle was 92-years-old. He worked in finance and real estate, but he’s best known as the founder of the Hinkle Family Fun Center in the Albuquerque Heights area.

Hinkle leaves behind his wife, four children and seven grandchildren.

Don't Miss

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss