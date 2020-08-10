Hinkle Family Fun Center Founder dies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The founder of one of Albuquerque’s most iconic family entertainment centers has died. Gene Ellis Hinkle was 92-years-old. He worked in finance and real estate, but he’s best known as the founder of the Hinkle Family Fun Center in the Albuquerque Heights area.
Hinkle leaves behind his wife, four children and seven grandchildren.
