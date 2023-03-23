ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you are getting ready to go hiking in the Sandia Mountains or the Lincoln National Forest there are some things you might need to take into consideration. A successful hike is easy when you have the right tools. The first thing is knowing what type of terrain you will be hiking to know what to bring.
Also, be aware of the animals that can be around which could be a potential danger when going hiking such as coyotes, wolves, bears, snakes, skunks, and baggers.
How to avoid animal encounters:
- Make noise
- Travel in groups
- Pay attention to smells
- Avoid hiking at dawn or dusk
- Back away slowly
Things to bring:
- Share your plans
- Hiking backpack/backpack
- Bring extra clothes
- Test your gear
- Stock up on food and water
- Carry a repair kit
- First aid supplies
- Stay safe
- Trail manners
- Check your gear
- Be prepared to use the bathroom
- Navigation
- Emergency Shelter
- Sun protection
- Knife
- Communication
- Mosquito/Bugs Repellent Spray