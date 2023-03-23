ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you are getting ready to go hiking in the Sandia Mountains or the Lincoln National Forest there are some things you might need to take into consideration. A successful hike is easy when you have the right tools. The first thing is knowing what type of terrain you will be hiking to know what to bring.

Also, be aware of the animals that can be around which could be a potential danger when going hiking such as coyotes, wolves, bears, snakes, skunks, and baggers.

How to avoid animal encounters:

Make noise

Travel in groups

Pay attention to smells

Avoid hiking at dawn or dusk

Back away slowly

Things to bring: