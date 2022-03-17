ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A stranded hiker is alive thanks to the work of local first responders. Albuquerque Police says Open Space officers joined a rescue team including the fire departments from Albuquerque and Bernalillo County after reports of a man stuck in the Sandias.

The man had wandered off the La Luz trail when a storm rolled in, dropping temperatures and creating white-out conditions. The man called 911 after falling down the ice. Rescuers rappelled down and pulled him to safety.

In a release, APD mentioned the man was wearing Air Jordans, which did not offer the kind of grip needed to keep him from slipping on the steep icy mountain.