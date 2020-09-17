ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The search continues for a missing hiker. Gibran Hernandez-Avila, 40, has not been seen since he went on a hike in the Sandia Mountains on Sunday. Albuquerque Police say the last contact he had with his family came in a video text from the La Luz Trail around 6 p.m. If you have any information on where he could be call 505-242-COPS.
Latest News
- Hiker in Sandia Mountains reported missing
- Gov. Lujan Grisham eases some COVID-19 restrictions
- Albuquerque Solid Waste seeing record recycling costs; considers rate increase
- Congress still can’t compromise on a COVID-19 relief bill
- Wynn Resorts reports more than 500 employees have tested positive for COVID-19