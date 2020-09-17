Hiker in Sandia Mountains reported missing

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The search continues for a missing hiker. Gibran Hernandez-Avila, 40, has not been seen since he went on a hike in the Sandia Mountains on Sunday. Albuquerque Police say the last contact he had with his family came in a video text from the La Luz Trail around 6 p.m. If you have any information on where he could be call 505-242-COPS.

