Hiker in Sandia Mountains reported missing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has seen record recycling costs over the last few years and because of that you may see an increase in your bill. Solid Waste officials say the coronavirus pandemic is partly to blame for the rise in costs. Another reason could also be because China changed its importing guidelines and the city's back end cost for recycling went from $350,000 in 2017 to $3.5 million this year.

Officials say the coronavirus pandemic has created more challenges; since people are spending more time at home, they've seen an increase in illegal dumping and an increase in large item pickups. They've also seen a decrease in commercial pickups, which is a critical source of revenue for the department.