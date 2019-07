SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A runaway tortoise has been reunited with his family in Santa Fe.

“Plato” was spotted by a hiker near Sun Mountain Drive on Monday. Officers had to call in backup to help lift the 150-pounder and take him home.

KRQE News 13 reached out to police to see if it was the same Plato that escaped from his yard in 2014 but did not hear back. He certainly fits the description though.